Rajasthan govt asks Centre for over Rs 966 cr for relief work in flood-hit areas

The Rajasthan government has demanded Rs 966.51 crore from the National Disaster Relief Fund to carry out relief works in areas facing flood-like situation due to heavy rainfall in the state.

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has approved the interim representation to be sent to the Centre, according to an official statement.

Gehlot also directed officials to complete assessment work for losses in affected areas so that the final representation could be prepared and forwarded. Heavy rainfall created a flood-like situation in several districts of the state and as many as 59 people were killed in rain-related incidents in different places during the monsoon season.

