Man fond of branded clothes used to travel from U'khand to burgle Delhi homes, arrested

A 40-year-old man from Uttarakhand involved in more than 25 cases of burglaries has been arrested in Delhi's Seelampur area, police said on Sunday. The accused -- Mohammad Akram -- used to come from Uttrakhand to target posh localities of the national capital, they said.

Fond of lavish lifestyle, Akram used to spend money on branded and expensive clothes and accessories, the police said, adding that diamond jewellery worth over Rs 10 lakh was recovered from him. Akram disclosed that he used to dispose the stolen jewellery to Sheikh Khalid Mohmood soon after committing the burglaries, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southeast) Chinmoy Biswal said.

Subsequently, Mohmood (41) was arrested from his residence in Lajpat Nagar and some stolen jewellery was also recovered from him, the officer said. Akram was involved in an incident of burglary that took place on the intervening night of September 23 and 24 at a bungalow in Maharani Bagh area. He had stolen Rs 20,000 in cash and jewellery worth lakhs, the officer added.

In the CCTV footage, one man with his face covered was seen entering the bungalow. He was seen carrying house-breaking instruments and was wearing gloves to avoid leaving any fingerprints, the officer said. While analyzing the CCTV and data of burglars involved in night burglaries in Delhi and NCR, police found that the accused was also involved in another case of burglary in Safdarjung Enclave area in 2017, the officer said.

He used to work alone and never used any vehicle or mobile phone to avoid being traced, the officer added.

