Tehsildar, two others held for taking Rs one lakh bribe

A tehsildar and two others were arrested on Sunday while accepting a bribe of Rs one lakh at Paithan in the district, the Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) said. Mahesh Narayan Sawant (41), tehsildar of Paithan, was arrested along with Kailas Sopan Limpne (38) and Badrinath Kaduba Bhawar (35) in his office, superintendent of police, ACB, Arvind Chavariya, said.

"Sawant had demanded Rs 30 lakh from the complainant in lieu of giving a decision in his favour. After receiving the complaint, the ACB laid a trap and caught the trio on Sunday afternoon," he said. According to ACB deputy superintendent of police, B V Gawde, the tehsildar received the money through his agent..

