Hospitals to get recognition for exceptional work under PMJAY: Harsh Vardhan

By Priyanka Sharma After the de-empanelment of 111 hospitals for fraudulent practices, the government will give 'name and fame' to those medical units which are doing excellent work under the Ayushman Bharat- Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojna (PMJAY), said Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan on Monday.

Recently, the National Health Authority (NHA) which is the implementing body of PMJAY had de-empanelled at least 111 hospitals, including those who were accused of being involved in the fraudulent practices. "We have de-empanelled at least 111 hospitals from the list who were involved in fraudulent practices. We are going to do their name and shame on our PMJAY website. There is zero tolerance of fraudulent practice in our government," said Harsh Vardhan.

Speaking on the occasion of Ayushman Bharat- Arogya Manthan which is being celebrated to mark one-year completion of PMJAY, Harsh Vardhan added that the hospitals which have done commendable work under the scheme will also be lauded for their efforts. "In the second year of Ayushman Bharat- we are also going to give name and fame to the hospitals which will do extremely good work in patient care. Their names, too, will be displayed among the public," Harsh Vardhan told ANI here.

The Ayushman Bharat Arogya Manthan was held at Vigyan Bhawan here. Last year, PM Modi had launched the scheme on Sep 23, from Ranchi, Jharkhand.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Indu Bhushan, CEO, NHA, said, "PMJAY Arogya Manthan has brought together people from all the regions with different health assurance schemes under one umbrella. This path-breaking convergence of health systems across the country is a transformational step towards ensuring health care for all in India. The scheme is instrumental in the expansion of services by linkages with other schemes. Thus, bringing about uniformity in terms of benefits received to the people across the country." "Till today, more than 47 lakhs people have got benefits worth Rs 7,500 crores. And 60 per cent of the amount spent is on tertiary care," Dr Bhushan added. (ANI)

