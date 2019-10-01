Krishna water:TN mulls laying pipeline from Kandaleru-Poondi

The Tamil Nadu government was mulling laying a pipeline to carry Krishna water released by Andhra Pradesh from Kandaleru reservoir to Poondi here to prevent wastage, Chief Minister K Palaniswami said on Tuesday. The inter-state water scheme is key in augmenting this city's drinking water requirement.

There was "much wastage" of water released from the Kandaleru reservoir in AP to Poondi, the storage point here, and therefore the need for such a scheme, he said. "There is much wastage of water after it is released from Kandaleru and before it reaches Poondi. To prevent this wastage, the government is considering laying pipeline from Kandaleru to Poondi," he told reporers here.

The scheme would be implemented with the concurrence of the Andhra Pradesh government, Palaniswami added. He said a delegation of state Ministers had earlier called on Andhra Pradesh chief minister Y Jaganmohan Reddy to press for release of Krishna water from Kandaleru, which has now been done.

The meeting between his cabinet colleagues and Reddy showed the cordiality between the states, he added. Asked about the neighbouring state's proposal to construct check dams across Palar river, Palaniswami said a case was pending in the Supreme Court, referring to an earlier plaint by Tamil Nadu in this connection.

To a question, he said government was taking all steps to ensure a standard supply of 876 million litres a day (mld) drinking water to Chennai, irrespective of the rainfall situation..

