Shah urges people to shun single-use plastic

PTI New Delhi
Updated: 02-10-2019 10:49 IST
Shah urges people to shun single-use plastic

Union Home Minister and BJP President Amit Shah (File photo) Image Credit: ANI

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday gave a clarion call to shun single-use plastic and urged citizens to take an initiative to make this a mass movement. Highlighting the perils of single-use plastic, the BJP president said it takes nearly 400 years for it to degrade.

Addressing a rally at the start of the 'Sankalp Yatra' to mark Mahatma Gandhi's 150th birth anniversary, Shah said even animals are adversely affected due to single-use plastic. After flagging off the nationwide 'Sankalp Yatra', he undertook a foot march for around 500 meters.

