Khadi exhibition, prayer events mark Gandhi Jayanti

A khadi exhibition and prayer events were organised here to mark the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi on Wednesday. The events were organised by various departments of the state government, ruling Congress Party as well as the opposition BJP.

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot inaugurated a khadi exhibition at Jawahar Kala Kendra in Jaipur, where more than 500 artisans are showcasing their products. The chief minister called upon people, particularly the youth, to adopt khadi products.

Besides khadi, many handmade products are also on the display in the exhibition which will continue till October 9. The chief minister re-launched a housing scheme, located close to Naila near the Agra highway, for artisans during the exhibition.

He also inaugurated a camp for artists and Gandhi Utsav at Central Park in the city and encouraged the artists, who have come here from Afghanistan and other countries for the event organised by the Tourism Department and a cultural organisation--Seher. In a separate programme, the chief minister flagged off a 'Gandhi Sandesh Yatra' from Shiksha Sankul to spread the teachings of Mahatma Gandhi.

Rajasthan Pradesh Congress Committee organised a march here, which were attended by Gehlot, PCC president and Deputy CM Sachin Pilot and a large number of party leaders and workers. "In the memory of numerous padyatris that Gandhi had led during the freedom movement, we are also taking out a march in Jaipur," Gehlot said leading a march here.

The march began from the party headquarters and culminated at the Gandhi circle, covering Chandpole Bazaar, Choti Chaupar, Ramganj, Heeda ki Mori and other areas. Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot said many programmes were held to spread the messages of non-violence and peace.

The Rajasthan Pradesh Sarvodaya Mandal organised a human chain at the Gandhi circle and demanded proper implementation of the 74th constitutional amendment, which aimed at strengthening grassroots democracy through civic bodies. Mandal convener Rajendra Kumbhaj said Mahatma Gandhi wanted the decentralisation of power.

He said the 74th constitutional amendment passed in 1992 was aimed at strengthening the democracy at the grassroots-level through local bodies but it had not been properly implemented. The BJP also carried out cleanliness drive to mark the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi.

Similar events were held in other districts also.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)