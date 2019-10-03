Input regarding possible terror activity puts Delhi on alert

The Delhi Police are carrying out raids at several places after intel over a possible terror strike in the national capital ahead of the festive season was received. "The Delhi Police are on alert. All the measures are being taken. Anti-terrorist squads are also alert. We are working on all inputs. There is nothing to worry," Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Mandeep Singh Randhawa said while speaking to media.

The Delhi Police Special Cell is carrying out the raids following the input which was issued to several agencies on October 2. Randhawa further said that police deployment and patrolling have also increased in the national capital.

So far, raids have been conducted in around nine to ten locations, however, no suspect has been arrested, police said. The searches and anti-terror measures are being continued as the inputs by the intelligence agency are treated as extremely credible, sources said.

Sources also added that the input specifically mentions a possible security threat to the national capital and Kashmir. A meeting at an apple orchard in Kashmir was reportedly conducted by a Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) commander Abu Usman and three JeM cadets. The input also said that one foreign tourist and three Kashmiri militants were also present in the meeting with the JeM commander. While Usman was carrying sniper rifles with him, the other three were carrying AK 47 rifles pistols and hand grenades.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

