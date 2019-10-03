WB Governor inaugurates Durga Puja celebration at Raj Bhavan

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Thursday inaugurated 73rd Durga Puja at the Raj Bhavan.

Speaking on the occasion, Dhankhar said: "This festival reminds us that West Bengal has to be peaceful. It has to be non-violent."

"People should believe in the ideology of Mahatma Gandhi. It should be at the top. Given the goodwill of the people here, the state will reach new heights sooner or later," he said. (ANI)

