International Development News
Development News Edition
Give Feedback

One crore street LED lights installed in country as part of Centre's initiative

Under the Street Lighting National Programme (SLNP), the number of streetlights installed in the country has reached to one crore this week, leading to a reduction in CO2 emissions per year by 4.6 million tonnes.

ANI New Delhi
Updated: 04-10-2019 21:22 IST
One crore street LED lights installed in country as part of Centre's initiative

One crore LED lights have been installed under Street Lighting National Programme. (Photo/twitter). Image Credit: ANI

Under the Street Lighting National Programme (SLNP), the number of streetlights installed in the country has reached to one crore this week, leading to a reduction in CO2 emissions per year by 4.6 million tonnes. According to a government's statement, under the initiative, 6.71 billion kilowatt-hours of energy were saved across India.

In addition to saving of Rs 5570 crores per year, 4.6 million tonnes of carbon emissions were also reduced on a yearly basis, the government stated. In 2015, the Union Government had launched the Street Light National Programme to promote energy efficiency in the country.

Energy Efficiency Services Limited (EESL), a company under the administration of Ministry of Power is implementing the programme. (ANI)

Also Read: Modi, BJP misleading country by invoking names of Mahatma Gandhi, Patel: Gehlot

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

COUNTRY : India
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019