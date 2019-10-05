MP govt clears policy to give boost hotel industry

The Madhya Pradesh government on Saturday cleared the Branded Hotel Promotion Policy 2019 which aims to provide incentives to attract hoteliers to invest in the state. The policy aims to raise 1,000 luxurious, world-class suites in MP over the next five years, said state Law minister PC Sharma.

The policy, cleared by the cabinet chaired by Chief Minister Kamal Nath, wants to attract big chains to set up resorts and hotels here, he added. The cabinet also approved an allotment of Rs 550.2 crore for social security pension payments, an official said.

PTI LAL BNM BNM.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)