Jitendra Kumar Maheshwari takes oath as first Chief Justice of Andhra Pradesh High Court

Justice Jitendra Kumar Maheshwari took oath as the first Chief Justice of Andhra Pradesh High Court here on Monday.

ANI Vijayawada (Andhra Pradesh)
Updated: 07-10-2019 13:46 IST
Justice Jitendra Kumar Maheshwari oath taking ceremony as Chief Justice of Andhra Pradesh High Court on Monday.. Image Credit: ANI

Andhra Pradesh Governor Biswabhushan Harichandan administered the oath in presence of Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy.

Andhra Pradesh High court acting Chief Justice Chagari Praveen Kumar, Andhra Pradesh Chief Secretary LV Subrahmanyam were also present at the ceremony. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

COUNTRY : India
