Justice Jitendra Kumar Maheshwari sworn-in as AP HC Chief

Justice Jitendra Kumar Maheshwari was on Monday sworn-in as the Chief Justice of Andhra Pradesh High Court. Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan administered the oath of office to Justice Maheshwari at a public function in Vijayawada.

However, after the main function, the Governor had to administer the oath a second time inside the VIP room of Tummalapalli Vari Kshetrayya Kalakshetram, as Justice Maheshwari erroneously read "Chief Justice of Madhya Pradesh" while being sworn-in the first time at the open ceremony. Inside the VIP room, Chief Minister Y S Jaganmohan Reddy, judges of the High Court and state Chief Secretary L V Subrahmanyam were present when the mistake was corrected.

Governor's Secretary Mukesh Kumar Meena pointed out the mistake in the oath-taking and got it corrected. Prior to his elevation, Justice Maheshwari served as a judge of Madhya Pradesh High Court.

Last week, President Ram Nath Kovind issued an order appointing Justice Maheshwari as the first regular Chief Justice of AP High Court. Post-bifurcation, Andhra Pradesh got a separate High Court on January 1 this year and it started functioning from a temporary premises in the Amaravati capital region.

Justice C Praveen Kumar held charge as acting Chief Justice till now..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)