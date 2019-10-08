CM Yogi offered prayers at Gorakhnath Temple as Goraksha Peethadhishwar

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on the occasion of Vijayadashami on Tuesday conducted a special worship at Gorakshpeeth in his capacity of Goraksha Peethadhishwar. A grand procession of Goraksha Peethadhishwar was organized in the temple premises, which saw participation of a large number of devotees, amidst tight security, temple sources said.

As per the tradition, the chief minister had been present at the temple for the last four days, they said, adding accompanied by the temple priests and others, the chief minister came out for a special 'puja' of Nathji. Around 100 followers of Nathji armed with swords and tridents walked beside Goraksha Peethadhishwar Adityanath chanting vedic mantras, the said.

Amid the sound of conch shells and bells, the procession went to the sanctum sanctorum of the main temple and worshipped Nathji, the sources said, adding the worship lasted for an hour. Following the worship, Adityanath offered prayer to all the deities in temples and later reached the statue of Lord Bhima and worshipped him.

After paying floral tributes to Mahant Digvijaynath and his guru Mahant Avaidyanath, he again reached the temple and offered prayers and visited the cow sheds. The 'tilakotsav' program of Goraksha Peethadhishwar was performed in Tilak Hall of Gorakhnath Temple in which thousands of devotees who came from far and wide applied Tilak and took blessings of Goraksha Peethadhishwar, sources added.

