Dussehra celebrated across Jammu with religious fervour

Dussehra festival was celebrated across Jammu region on Tuesday with religious fervour and enthusiasm amid tight security arrangements. People took out celebratory processions and burnt effigies of the demon king Ravana at different places in the city and elsewhere to mark the victory of good over evil, officials said.

The celebrations passed off peacefully, they said. Union Minister Jitendra Singh joined thousands of people at the Parade Ground here to watch the effigies of demon king Ravana, his son Meghnad and brother Kumbhakaran burning into ashes and fireworks lighting up the sky.

Elaborate security arrangements have been put in place to ensure peaceful celebrations, the officials said. A Shobha Yatra on highly decorated chariots with tableaux of Lord Rama, Lakshman and Hanuman and others was taken out from the historic Dewana Mandir. After passing through various markets, it ended at the Parade Ground.

Earlier in the day, several groups including the Shri Amar Kshatriya Rajput Sabha and the Bajrang Dal performed 'shashtra pooja' (worshipping the weapons) at different places in the city. The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) also took out a "Path Sanchalan" on the occasion of "Vijaya Dashami" at Talab Tillo in the city before performing "Shastra Poojan" with all rituals.

For the event, RSS volunteers brought licensed weapons, majority of which included traditional "Dands (Bamboo sticks)", an RSS spokesman said.

