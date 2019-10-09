Police arrest man involved in several cases of theft

A 22-year-old man involved in several cases of theft was arrested from northeast Delhi's Bhajanpura area, police said on Wednesday. The accused has been identified as Rahul Singh, a resident of Garhi Mendhu village. He was involved in 27 separate cases including theft, robbery and arms act, they said.

"During patrolling on Tuesday, when a police team reached Bhajanpura, they spotted a man on a motorcycle coming towards them. On seeing the police team, he left the motorcycle on the road and ran towards the other side," Deputy Commissioner of Police (Northeast) Ved Prakash Surya said. Finding his activity suspicious, the team apprehended him after a brief chase, he said.

He was identified with the help of a CCTV footage in which he was seen stealing a motorcycle from Bhajanpura area last week, he added. A loaded country-made pistol along with one live cartridge and the stolen motorcycle were recovered from him, the DCP said.

