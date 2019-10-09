Four Naxals surrender in C'garh

Four Naxals, including two women, surrendered in Sukma district of Chhattisgarh on Wednesday, police said. The four ultras, of whom three were carrying cash rewards on their heads, turned themselves in before the police here citing disappointment with the Maoist ideology and violence committed by them, an official said.

Of the surrendered, the woman cadre, Madvi Gangi, who was active as the head of Dandakaranya Adivasi Kisaan Majdoor Sangthan (DAKMS), a frontal wing of Maoists, in Kerlapal area, was the most dreaded one, he said. Gangi had joined the outlawed CPI (Maoist) in 2006 in the child wing of Maoists. She was later involved in various attacks by ultras on police teams, he said, adding that the cadre was carrying a reward of Rs 5 lakh on her head.

Two other surrendered rebels, identified as Kudami Ganga, a member of Pedaras LOS (local organisation squad) of Maoists, and Madkam Hungi, a woman member of Konta LOS, were carrying a reward of Rs 1 lakh each on their heads, the official said. Sodi Joga, a lower-rung rebel, was another surrendered cadre, he added.

They will be provided assistance as per the surrender and rehabilitation policy, he said..

