3 killed, 5 injured in road accident

Three persons were killed and five injured when a motorcycle collided head-on with an autorickshaw in West Bengal's Malda district, a senior police officer said on Saturday. Superintendent of Police Alok Rajoria said the motorbike collided with the autorickshaw at Dangapara on the Pakuahat to Bamangola state highway on Friday night.

All the injured were rushed to Mudipukur rural hospital. The critically injured were shifted from the rural hospital to Malda Medical College and Hospital, he said. Three of the injured succumbed to their injuries in the hospital, the SP added..

