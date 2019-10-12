International Development News
Development News Edition
Women will be exempted from odd-even scheme: Delhi CM

PTI New Delhi
Updated: 12-10-2019 13:35 IST
Image Credit: ANI

Women will be exempted from the odd-even road rationing scheme which is set to return in the national capital for the third time from November 4-15, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced on Saturday. Unlike previous occasions, privately owned CNG vehicles will this time not be exempted, he said.

"Women driving alone, cars having all women as occupants and women accompanied by children aged less than 12 years will be exempted," he said. The decision has been taken keeping in mind their safety, Kejriwal added. A decision on whether two-wheelers should be exempted from the scheme or not is yet to be taken and we are consulting experts, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

COUNTRY : India
