Odisha painter dies after scooter hit by bus

Renowned painter Debendra Khatua died on Saturday when a speeding bus hit the scooter he was riding in Odisha's Balasore district, police said. The incident occurred on National Highway-16 when the private bus hit the two-wheeler and crushed him to death, they said.

The driver of the bus has been arrested, police said. Khatua was rushed to the Balasore hospital where doctors declared him brought dead. He was 41.

He is survived by his wife and two sons. Recipient of many awards, Khatua was also honored by several organizations including Odisha Lalit Kala Academi, according to family sources.

A resident of Balasore town, he was teaching in a private school and a popular figure in the district. Police said his body has been sent for postmortem.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)