Prez Kovind arrives in Guj, set to meet PM Modi's mother

President Ram Nath Kovind arrived on a two-day visit to Gujarat on Saturday during which he is scheduled to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi's nonagenarian mother Heeraben at her Gandhinagar residence on Sunday. The president and his wife Savita were received at the airport by Governor Acharya Devvrat and cabinet minister Pradipsinh Jadeja.

Governor Devvrat later received the President and the First Lady at Raj Bhavan where they will stay for the night. Kovind will, on Sunday morning, go to Raisan village near Gandhinagar to meet Heeraben, who lives with PM Modi's younger brother Pankaj Modi, an official said.

Kovind will then head to Koba village near Raisan to seek blessings of Acharya Shri Padmasagarsuriji of 'Mahavir Jain Aradhana Kendra, Koba', according to the official. The Aradhana Kendra houses a Jain temple, a library and a museum, said trustee Shripal Shah..

