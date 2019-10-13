Man arrested for stealing motorcycles

Mumbai police have arrested a man for allegedly stealing motorcycles from the city and neighbouring Navi Mumbai, an official said on Sunday. They have also recovered six motorcycles from the accused, identified as Jeevan alias Bunty Kamble (28), who was arrested on Saturday.

"Unit 6 of the Mumbai police's crime branch had received information that the accused would be coming to Chunabhatti area. Accordingly, a trap was laid there and he was nabbed. A motorcycle was recovered from him on the spot," the official said. During his interrogation, Kamble told police that he had stolen at least 20 motorcycles from Mumbai and Navi Mumbai suburbs in the last three months, he added.

"The crime branch has recovered six motorcycles from him and he has been handed over to Mankhurd police station," the official said..

