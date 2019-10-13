Two arrested in robbery case

In a joint operation, Delhi Police along with Bihar Police arrested two men wanted in a case robbery worth Rs 50 lakh in Hauz Rani area, police said on Sunday.

The accused, Murad, 32, and Mohammad Mubarak, 27, both residents of Kadua district of Katihar in Bihar, were wanted in the case registered at Kadua district, they said.

The two were nabbed by the point team of a special staff of south district of Delhi Police and Bihar Police, police added.

