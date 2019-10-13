International Development News
Development News Edition
Give Feedback

Two arrested in robbery case

PTI New Delhi
Updated: 13-10-2019 23:54 IST
Two arrested in robbery case

The accused, Murad, 32, and Mohammad Mubarak, 27, both residents of Kadua district of Katihar in Bihar, were wanted in the case registered at Kadua district, they said. Image Credit: ANI

In a joint operation, Delhi Police along with Bihar Police arrested two men wanted in a case robbery worth Rs 50 lakh in Hauz Rani area, police said on Sunday.

The accused, Murad, 32, and Mohammad Mubarak, 27, both residents of Kadua district of Katihar in Bihar, were wanted in the case registered at Kadua district, they said.

The two were nabbed by the point team of a special staff of south district of Delhi Police and Bihar Police, police added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

COUNTRY : India
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019