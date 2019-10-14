Autorickshaw driver dies in road accident trying to save dog

A 72-year-old autorickshaw driverdied on Monday from injuries sustained in a road accident thattook place while he trying to avoid running over a stray dogin Yashoda Nagar area of Maharashtra's Nagpur, police said

The accident happened on Saturday night when driverBhagwandas Verma was heading towards a petrol pump, anofficial said

"A dog came in his way and he tried to swerve and thevehicle overturned in the process. He sustained seriousinjuries to his head. He died in hospital on Monday," anofficial said.

