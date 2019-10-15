Article 370 abrogation a 'decisive battle' against proxy war and terrorism in Kashmir: Shah

The abrogation of Article 370 provisions is a "decisive battle" waged by the Narendra Modi government to end years of Pakistan-sponsored proxy war and terrorism, and it will bring long-lasting peace in Jammu and Kashmir, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said on Tuesday. Attending the 35th Raising Day celebrations of the counter-terror force NSG as the chief guest here, Shah said the recent decision to repeal special provisions in J and K will help "completely eradicate" Pakistan-supported terrorism from the Kashmir Valley.

The minister said his government is firm on the policy of "zero tolerance" on terrorism and to defeat all its forms. The National Security Guard (NSG) is an important instrument to achieve this goal, the minister said.

"I believe that with the abrogation of Article 370 by PM Narendra Modi, we have initiated a decisive battle against years of proxy war and terror acts perpetrated by our neighbor (Pakistan) and this step will ensure long-lasting peace in Kashmir and the region," Shah said at the NSG garrison in the Manesar area here. He said India has been facing terrorism for many years and there would be very few countries across the globe who have waged such a long battle against terrorism.

Terrorism is a curse on any civilised society and the biggest impediment to development, he said. "Hence our government is firm on continuing the zero-tolerance policy on terrorism and ensuring victory on terror always," Shah added.

The recent big step of repealing Article 370 taken by Modi is aimed at completely eradicating terrorism from Kashmir and to safeguard the country from this scourge, Shah said. Shah lauded the elite commando force saying it has impressed the world with its capability to counter any terror attack as he recounted its operations at Akshardham temple in Gujarat and the 26/11 attacks in Mumbai in 2008.

"This inspires confidence in the minds of the citizens that they are in safe hands," he added. The home minister said the NSG has been provided with latest gadgets and equipments to enhance its mobility surveillance, firepower and counter-drone capabilities but a commando's courage, passion and and patriotism is the most important quality that ensures victory in an operation or task.

He asked the NSG to continuously work towards its vision of "world-class zero error" force. The force was raised in 1984 as the federal counter-terror and counter-hijack force with specialised 'black cat' commandos to render these tasks.

