New train to connect Murkongselek and Dibrugarh in Assam

Railway Minister Piyush Goyal on Tuesday flagged off a train between Assam's Murkongselek in Dhemaji district and Dibrugarh via remote control from New Delhi. A programme was held at Murkongselek during flagging off of the train named "Sewa Service", the North East Frontier Railway (NFR) said.

The train will leave Murkongselek at 8.45 am daily to reach Dibrugarh at 12.15 pm. During the return journey, it will start from Dibrugarh at 1.15 pm to reach Murkongselek at 4.45 pm. The train will have sleeper class and general second class facilities, the statement said adding that its regular service will start from Wednesday.

The train will stop at Dhamalgaon, Tangani, New Sisibargaon, Sripani, Sisibargaon, Silapathar, Archipathar, Dipa, Simenchapari, Telem, Laimekuri and Jone Karrang stations. The introduction of the train fulfils a long-standing need of the people of this region and will help reduce the road traffic congestion, the NFR said in a statement..

