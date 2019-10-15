Delhi LG launches online module for sanction of building plans, BJP terms it Diwali gift

Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal on Tuesday launched an online module for sanctioning building plans for plots up to 500 sq metres on self-certification basis by municipal corporations, an official statement said. The BJP, which rules the three municipal corporations in the city, welcomed it as a Diwali gift for the people of Delhi.

According to the statement issued by the LG office, the process will require an architect to file the case online for obtaining sanction of a building plan certificate. The applicants will be able to get approval for building plans up to 500 sq metres on self-certification basis, it stated.

"The submitted case would be scrutinised automatically by the rule engine of the online building plan system (OBPS) module. Thereafter, in case of any shortcoming, an error report will be generated by the system," the statement said. The case would be required to be re-submitted after removing the deficiencies.

Thereafter, the architect or engineer will upload ownership and other requisite documents on the online portal and fees will be calculated by the system. Payment will be made through digital gateway, it added. Finally, the digitally signed sanction letter will be generated by the system.

Baijal observed that online module for sanction of building plan of municipal corporations would bring transparency in the system by minimising human interface. This will be another step towards ease of doing business and ease of living in the city, he said.

The move coming just few months before Delhi goes for poll in early next year, was termed as big relief for people by the BJP MP and former Delhi unit chief Vijay Goel. "Its a Diwali gift from municipal corporations to the people by allowing online approval of maps for construction of houses on land plots measuring up to 500 square metres," he said.

It will curb redtape and corruption, he added.

