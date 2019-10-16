Bengaluru node of Integrated Air Command and Control System

The Bengaluru node of the Integrated Air Command and Control System (IACCS) was declared functional in a ceremony here on Wednesday. The concept of IACCS aims towards facilitating centralised command and control by automated integration of all air defence resources, a Defence release said.

The Bengaluru node exercises air defence control over the whole Southern Peninsula and is the only such node in this region. The node is equipped with the latest batch of equipment from Bharat Electronics Limited.

"This landmark technology enables system assisted faster decision making while operating in an integrated environment both during peace and hostilities", the release said. The event was presided over by Air Marshal B Suresh, PVSM, AVSM, VM, ADC, Air Officer Commanding in Chief, Southern Air Command, in the presence of Group Captain Anuj Pathak, Station Commander Air Force Station Chimney Hills and senior officers from the Indian Air Force and Bharat Electronics Limited, the release said..

