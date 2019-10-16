BSF seizes FICN of face value of Rs 1 lakh in Meghalaya

The BSF apprehended a Bangladeshi national in Meghalayas South West Khasi Hills district and seized fake Indian currency notes (FICN) of the face value of Rs 1 lakh from his possession, officials said on Wednesday. Acting on a tip-off, the BSF personnel apprehended the Bangladeshi national about 200 metres away from the border pillar in the South West Khasi Hills district on Tuesday.

"The BSF party apprehended a Bangladeshi national identified as Bhola Sangma (68) of Anandopur village in Sunamganj district of Bangladesh," a BSF spokesperson said in a statement. On search, Sangma was found carrying fake Indian currency notes of the face value of Rs 1.06 lakh concealed in his undergarments, the BSF official said.

The Bangladeshi national was also in possession of a mobile phone with 2 Bangladesh Sim cards, the official said adding that preliminary questioning revealed that the FICN were handed over to him by some other person in Sunamganj district of Bangladesh. The Bangladeshi national along with the fake currency notes were handed over to the Meghalaya police for further legal actions.

Meghalaya has a 443 km-long international border with Bangladesh and over 100 km of the border is still unfenced due to land acquisition issues..

