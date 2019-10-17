More water to be released in Punjab rivulet for holy dip

Ahead of the 550th birth anniversary celebrations of Guru Nanak Dev, the Punjab government said on Thursday it would release 500 cusecs of fresh water into the Kali Bein rivulet to enable devotees to take a holy dip in it. It is said that Guru Nanak Dev, the founder of Sikhism, used to take bath in this rivulet and had attained enlightenment on itd banks of this Bein. The first Sikh Guru had spent 14 years in Sultanpur Lodhi.

"Keeping in view of importance of the holy Kali Bein in the Sikh religion, the state government has decided to facilitate pilgrims for holy dip in this historic rivulet, where Guru Nanak Dev ji used to take bath," Tourism Minister Charanjit Singh Channi said. He said 500 cusecs of freshwater would be released from the Mukerian hydel from October 23 in the Kali Bein to facilitate devotees.

The minister said the state government had spent Rs 4.96 crore at Mukerian hydel for concrete lining of the banks of the rivulet to release freshwater. Two-platoon bridges, which are being constructed at the Kali Bein, will be completed by October 21

To ensure safety of the devotees, a steel railing would be installed along the banks of the Bein, besides deploying 150 swimmers to deal with any emergency situation. Channi also reviewed work on the stage and an upcoming tent city in Sultanpur Lodhi. He said the state government would leave no stone unturned for the grand celebrations of 550th 'Parkash purab'.

In an official release, the minister said Chief Minister Amarinder Singh would inaugurate development projects, including bridges, roads and power station, worth Rs 400 crore to the people on October 23. The chief minister would also lay the foundation stone of the Sultanpur Lodhi - Dera Baba Nanak road via Subhanpur-Beas-Batala as "Guru Nanak Marg" to connect these two historic cities.

He said many foreign dignitaries, chief ministers of several states and other prominent personalities would attend the main function next month. PTI CHS HMB

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)