Kamal Nath launches five projects worth Rs 800 crore

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath on Thursday launched five projects worth Rs 800 crore here on the eve of an investors' summit. The investors' summit named 'Magnificent Madhya Pradesh' will be held here on Friday.

Nath dedicated the smart industrial park, developed in neighbouring industrial town of Pithampur at a cost of Rs 375 crore, an official said. The government is eyeing to attract an investment of Rs 10,000 crore through this park, which would be spread over 478 hectares.

The chief minister also e-dedicated an IT Park, developed in Sinhasa area of Indore at a cost of Rs 116 crore. In the same programme, Nath also dedicated a water supply scheme for the industrial units of Pithampur costing around Rs 225 crore.

Nath also launched integrated command and control centre of Indore Municipal Corporation (IMC) developed at a cost of Rs 50 crore. He also laid the foundation stone of an inter-state bus terminus (ISBT) worth around Rs 60 crore.

Meanwhile, Nath held talks with the representatives of the state's largest Pithampur industrial area on the eve of the investors' summit and sought suggestions from them. He also met industrialists and discussed with them issues related to investment..

