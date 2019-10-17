Man 'pushes' wife to death from building

A 22-year-old migrant woman worker from Madhya Pradesh was allegedly pushed to death by her husband from the third-floor of an under construction building here, police said Thursday. The incident occurred on Wednesday night at Chinthalkunta after a quarrel between them and the woman, who suffered bleeding injuries on her head, waist and legs, succumbed at a hospital early Thursday.

Both were construction workers hailing from Madhya Pradesh and working at the site after coming to the city recently. The man had fled the scene after the incident, police said adding a search was on for him. Just before the incident the woman had called her uncle over phone, who stays here. When he called back shortly thereafter, it was answered by a local who had rushed there on hearing the screams of the woman, police said..

