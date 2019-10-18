International Development News
EC issues notice to BJP Mumbai chief for delivering 'provocative speech'

Election Commission has issued a notice to Mumbai BJP chief, Mangal Prabhat Lodha for delivering a 'provocative speech' during an election campaign.

ANI Mumbai (Maharashtra)
Updated: 18-10-2019 14:21 IST
BJP Mumbai chief Mangal Prabhat Lodha (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI

Election Commission has asked Lodha to reply and give clarification regarding his statement delivered during the speech.

Lodha on Wednesday delivered a communally-charged speech in Mumbadevi assembly constituency stating that the bombs and bullets used in terror attacks after the 1992 Bombay riots were manufactured in the majority-dominated area. (ANI)

COUNTRY : India
