Meerut region put on alert in view of Ayodhya case, festival season

The Meerut region has been put on high alert after the Supreme Court reserved its order in proceedings in the Ram Janmabhoomi - Babri Masjid Ayodhya dispute.

ANI Meerut (Uttar Pradesh)
Updated: 18-10-2019 16:16 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

The Meerut region has been put on high alert after the Supreme Court reserved its order in proceedings in the Ram Janmabhoomi - Babri Masjid Ayodhya dispute. Prashant Kumar, ADG Meerut Zone, said here that police personnel have been asked to step up security.

He said the security has also been beefed up in view of the festival season. "Preparations for Deepawali are also going on and locally posted police personnel will be used to keep a vigil," ADG Prashant Kumar said. (ANI)

