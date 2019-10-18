Odisha govt compulsorily retires 3 policemen

The Odisha government on Friday compulsorily retired one sub-inspector (SI) and two assistant sub-inspectors (ASI) of police as part of its drive to weed out inefficient and corrupt officers, a top police officer said. The three policemen were given notice of premature retirement for their doubtful integrity in exercise of power under Rule 71 of Odisha Service Code, said Director General of Police (DGP) B K Sharma.

"The action was in accordance with the state governments 5T policy," Sharma said. Odisha government has adopted 5Ts - Transparency, Teamwork, Technology, Time for Transformation - as its policy. The DGP said Odisha Police has started identifying the corrupt elements in the system and action is being taken against them.

The cops who have been sent on compulsory retirement are - sub-inspector Banamali Nayak, assistant sub-inspector Birabar Lenka and Kishore Kumar Bag. A statement issued by Khurda district police said that Nayak has lost credibility as a police officer and therefore a decision was taken to send him on compulsory retirement at the department review meeting.

Nayak was arrested twice by anti-corruption vigilance department on charges of accepting bribe during his stint in Khurda and Puri districts, the statement said. Earlier, the state government had issued a new circular to all departments on premature retirement plan to weed out officers and employees with doubtful integrity or inefficiency from public services to bring transparency in administration.

So far about 45 government employees have been either given premature retirement or dismissed from service over corruption charges. The state government employees who have completed 30 years service or attained 50 years of age (whichever is earlier) and those who have attained 55 years of age would come under the purview of the premature retirement plan, the circular issued by the general administration department said.

PTI AAM RG RG.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)