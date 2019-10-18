Buddhist circuit train between India and Nepal to run between October 19-26

The Indian Railways will run its first Buddhist Circuit train between India and Nepal from October 19 to October 26. The train journey will cover sites significant to Gautam Buddha's life in both India and Nepal.

According to the Indian Railways Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC), the Buddhist circuit train will cover important Buddhist destinations such as: Lumbini - the birthplace of Buddha, Bodhgaya - the place of enlightenment, Sarnath - the place of Buddha's first sermon and Kushinagar - the place of Buddha's Nirvana. The train will originate and terminate at Safdarjung railway station in New Delhi.

The IRCTC is offering many attractive packages for tourists desiring to undertake the Buddhist Circuit tour. An AC first class package will cost Rs 1,23,900 per couple, while an AC two-tier package will cost Rs 1,01,430. The packages also cover road transport in AC deluxe coaches, various locations and monuments visits, entrance fees, tourists accommodation during the visit, meals, services of tour managers and guides and travel insurance.

The new rake consists of four 1st AC coaches with as many as 96 seats, two 2nd AC coaches having 60 seats, two exclusive dining cars with a capacity of 64 guests in each and one pantry car for passengers. The train will be covered with thematic vinyl wrap promoting national tourism.

The train will be equipped with personal digital lockers, foot massagers, shower, cubicles, separate sitting area with single-seated sofas, CCTV cameras, smoke detection alarm system for better safety. There will be an onboard hygienic kitchen car and dining car facility. Passengers can choose from an assortment of fresh hot meals, including vegetarian and non-vegetarian options. Packaged drinking water, tea and coffee will be available at all times.

While there will be no concession tickets for the train, children below five years of age have been exempted from the fare. Fifty per cent of the fare will be charged for children aged between five years to 12 years. (ANI)

