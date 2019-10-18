New Delhi, Oct 18 (PTI) These are the top stories from the northern region at 9 pm.

These are the top stories from the northern region at 9 pm. DEL18 JK-SITUATION Fresh restrictions imposed in Srinagar in view of Friday prayers Srinagar: Fresh restrictions were imposed in parts of the city as a precautionary measure to maintain law and order in view of Friday congregational prayers, officials said.

DEL62 JK-TERRORISTS Ex-SPO among 2 Hizbul terrorists behind killing of 2 non-local civilians in south Kashmir: Police Srinagar: A special police officer (SPO) who had deserted the force in 2017 is among the two Hizbul Mujahideen terrorists behind the recent killing of two non-Kashmiri civilians and setting ablaze an apple-laden truck in Shopian district of south Kashmir, officials said on Friday. DEL29 POLL-HR-LD-MODI In Haryana polls rallies, PM questions Cong's chemistry with Pakistan Gohana/Hisar: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday lashed out at the Congress over its stand on Article 370, saying its statements are being used by Pakistan against India and asked what kind of "chemistry" it shares with the neighbouring country.

DEL51 HR-POLL-MODI-LD HISAR Cong has 'accepted defeat' in Haryana polls, says Modi Hisar (Hr): Prime Minister Narendra Modi here on Friday hit out at the Congress, saying it has already "accepted defeat" in the Haryana assembly elections. DEL41 HR-KHATTAR-INTERVIEW Rivals dubbed me 'anari, then 'khiladi' but I am just a 'sevak': Khattar New Delhi: Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar says his rivals long mocked him as an "anari" before acknowledging him as a "khiladi" after seeing his government's performance, but he would like to shun the monikers of novice and player to just be a "sevak", a servant of the people.

DES28 HR-POLL-GAMBHIR Gambhir seeks votes for former hockey captain Sandeep Singh in Haryana Kurukshetra: BJP MP Gautam Gambhir on Friday campaigned for Sandeep Singh, a former hockey captain and the party candidate from the Pehowa Assembly seat. DES43 RJ-LD PILOT Pilot questions own govt's move on mayors' elections Jaipur: Rajasthan's Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot on Friday questioned his own government's decision on elections to the posts of heads of urban local bodies.

LGD23 RJ-PEHLU-APPEAL Pehlu Khan lynching case: Rajasthan govt moves HC against acquittal of accused Jaipur: The Rajasthan government has filed an appeal in the high court here against the acquittal of all six accused in the Pehlu Khan lynching case. DES46 UP-2NDLD MURDER President of UP political outfit found murdered at home Lucknow: The president of a little known Hindu Samaj Party was found murdered at his home in the congested Naka Hindola area of the city here, police said on Friday.

DES10 UP-2NDLD-GIRL-COLLEGE Student who accused Chinmayanand of sexual exploitation completes admission formalities Shahjahanpur: The law student who had accused former Union minister Chinmayanand of sexual exploitation completed admission formalities for the Masters of Law (LLM) course in Bareilly University on Friday, officials said. DES3 PRIYANKA-UP-HOME GUARDS Priyanka slams UP govt over decision to remove home guards New Delhi: Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Friday slammed the Uttar Pradesh government over its decision to do away with 25,000 home guards, alleging that the BJP dispensation has ruined their festivals..

