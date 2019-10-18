Punjab CM urges Pakistan PM to withdraw the USD 20 fee imposed on pilgrims visiting Kartarpur Sahib

Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Friday urged Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan to withdraw the USD 20 fee proposed to be levied by the neighbouring country on pilgrims visiting Kartarpur Sahib Gurdwara. "I appeal to @ImranKhanPTI to withdraw $20 fee imposed by @pid_gov on pilgrims to Kartarpur Sahib to faciliate 'khulle darshan deedar' of the final resting place of SRI Guru Nanak Dev Ji. The world Sikh community will be grateful to you for this gesture," he said in a tweet.

India had on Thursday urged Pakistan to not levy the proposed USD 20 fee on pilgrims visiting the Kartarpur Sahib Gurdwara in the interest of devotees. External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said in response to a query that an agreement on all other issues, except the matter of service fee, has been reached with Pakistan after several rounds of discussions.

He said Kartarpur Sahib Corridor was an important people-to-people initiative taken by India to commemorate the 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Devji. "Pakistan insists on levying a fee of USD 20 (approx. Rs 1420) on all pilgrims. We have urged Pakistan not to do so in the interests of devotees and also because this is a P2P initiative. We hope that the agreement can be concluded and signed in time for the great event," he added.

India has repeatedly asked Pakistan to "reconsider" its decision to charge USD 20 as fee from pilgrims visiting the gurdwara. However, Pakistan has remained adamant on the issue. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the corridor connecting the Dera Baba Nanak shrine in Punjab's Gurdaspur with Darbar Sahib Gurdwara in Pakistan on November 8. (ANI)

