International Development News
Development News Edition
Give Feedback

Anup Kumar Singh appointed new DG of National Security Guard

Senior IPS officer Anup Kumar Singh has been appointed as the new Director General (DG) of National Security Guard (NSG), the government said on Friday.

ANI New Delhi
Updated: 18-10-2019 21:48 IST
Anup Kumar Singh appointed new DG of National Security Guard

Anup Kumar Singh appointed new Director General of National Security Guard. Image Credit: ANI

Senior IPS officer Anup Kumar Singh has been appointed as the new Director General (DG) of National Security Guard (NSG), the government said on Friday. A 1985-batch IPS officer, Singh's appointment as the new NSG DG was approved by the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved the proposal of Ministry of Home Affairs for the appointment of Anup Kumar Singh as Director-General, National Security Guard (NSG), up to September 30, 2020," an official order issued by the Department of Personnel and Training read. The NSG is a counter-terrorism unit under the Ministry of Home Affairs. It was raised in 1984. (ANI)

Also Read: Gujarat-cadre IPS officer Anup Kumar Singh is new NSG chief

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

COUNTRY : India
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019