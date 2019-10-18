Anup Kumar Singh appointed new DG of National Security Guard

Senior IPS officer Anup Kumar Singh has been appointed as the new Director General (DG) of National Security Guard (NSG), the government said on Friday. A 1985-batch IPS officer, Singh's appointment as the new NSG DG was approved by the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved the proposal of Ministry of Home Affairs for the appointment of Anup Kumar Singh as Director-General, National Security Guard (NSG), up to September 30, 2020," an official order issued by the Department of Personnel and Training read. The NSG is a counter-terrorism unit under the Ministry of Home Affairs. It was raised in 1984. (ANI)

