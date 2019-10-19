Following are the top stories at 2 pm:

NATION

DEL8 HR-POLL-MODI Cong destroyed nation with its wrong policies, says Modi, sharpens attack on Article 370

Ellenabad (Sirsa): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday attacked the Congress, alleging that their wrong policies destroyed the nation and injustice was continuously done with Jammu and Kashmir.

CAL3 WB-BSF-BANGLA MINISTER BSF jawan's killing: Will talk to Shah if needed, fisherman to be released, says Bangla minister

Kolkata: Exuding confidence that the recent killing of a BSF jawan by a Bangladeshi border guard won't have an impact on bilateral ties, the neighbouring country's Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan said on Saturday he would talk to his Indian counterpart Amit Shah, if needed, to "defuse the situation". By Pradipta Tapadar

BOM6 MH-SHAH

Shah dares Rahul to declare Cong will restore Art 370 in J&K Navapur (Maha): Home Minister and BJP chief Amit Shah on Saturday dared Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to declare that his party will restore provisions of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir if voted to power.

DEL7 UP-MURDER-CUSTODY

Five taken into police custody for murder of UP political outfit president Lucknow: Five persons, including three in Surat, have been taken into custody in connection with the killing of Kamlesh Tiwari, the president of a little-known Hindu Samaj Party, police said on Saturday.

DEL1 ED-MIRCHI-RAIDS

Iqbal Mirchi PMLA case: ED conducts raids on DHFL premises Mumbai: The ED on Saturday conducted searches at about a dozen premises of DHFL and other linked firms in connection with its money laundering probe against Iqbal Mirchi, the aide of global terrorist Dawood Ibrahim, officials said.

They said the raids are being conducted in and around Mumbai under provision of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

BOM5 MH-PMC-PROTEST PMC Bank depositors hold protest outside RBI headquarters

Mumbai: Depositors of the scam-hit Punjab and Maharashtra Cooperative (PMC) Bank held a protest outside the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) headquarters in south Mumbai on Saturday.

DES3 JK-FIRING Pak violates ceasefire along IB in JK's Kathua

Jammu: Pakistani Rangers violated ceasefire by targeting forward posts and villages with small arms firing along the International Border (IB) in Kathua district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said on Saturday.

DEL9 PRIYANKA-GOVT Your job is to improve economy, not to run a 'comedy circus': Priyanka slams govt

New Delhi: Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Saturday hit out at Union Minister Piyush Goyal for his remarks on Nobel laureate Abhijit Banerjee, saying the government's job is to improve the "collapsing" economy and not to run a "comedy circus".

FOREIGN

FGN6 UN-INDIA-KASHMIR India slams Pak for raising Kashmir issue at UN

United Nations: India has slammed Pakistan for raising the issue of Jammu and Kashmir at a forum of the UN, saying the country employs "empty rhetoric" to serve its "distorted agenda" and continues to engage in spreading unsubstantiated allegations. By Yoshita Singh

FGN4 IMF-INDIA-TAX CUT IMF says corporate income tax cut will help revive investment in India

Washington: The International Monetary Fund on Friday supported India's recent decision to reduce corporate income tax, saying it has a positive impact on investment. By Lalit K Jha

FGN8 KOVIND-PHILIPPINES-INFANTS Kovind interacts with parents of infants in the Philippines who underwent liver transplant in India

Manila: President Ram Nath Kovind on Saturday interacted with the parents of the infants in the Philippines who successfully underwent liver transplant in India, expressing happiness about the country's engagement with the key Southeast Asian country that has brought people's causes within its expanding ambit.

FGN3 US-INDIA-DEFENCE India-US bilateral defence trade to reach USD 18 bn this year: Pentagon

Washington: Ahead of the ninth India-US Defence Technologies and Trade Initiative or DTTI group meeting in New Delhi next week, the Pentagon on Saturday said the bilateral defence trade between the two countries is expected to reach USD 18 billion by year end.By Lalit K Jha

FGN2 US-LD CLINTON-GABBARD Tulsi Gabbard calls Hillary Clinton 'queen of warmongers' over Russia remarks

Washington: Congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard on Friday slammed Hillary Clinton as "queen of warmongers" after the former US Secretary of State alleged that the Democratic election hopeful was being "groomed" by the Russians as the third-party candidate for the 2020 presidential elections. By Lalit K Jha

SPORTS

SPD5 SPO-IND-LD-LUNCH Rohit leads India's fightback as Proteas dominate first session

Ranchi: Opener Rohit Sharma led the repair work with a combative 38 after India's top-order batsmen faced heat for the first time in the series as the hosts reached 71 for three at lunch on day one of the third Test against South Africa, here on Saturday.

ENTERTAINMENT

ENT1 CINEMA-BACHCHAN-DISCHARGED Big B discharged from hospital

Mumbai: Megastar Amitabh Bachchan was discharged from Nanavati Hospital here on Friday night after being admitted for some routine check-up, hospital sources said.

