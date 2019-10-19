SBI donates Rs 1 cr to CM's flood relief fund

State Bank of India on Saturday said it has donated Rs one crore to the Chief Minister's Flood relief fund. P K Gupta, Managing Director, State Bank of India, met Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa and handed over the cheque for Rs one crore, a release said.

Abhijit Mujumder, Chief General Manager and Vincent M D, General Manager Network -I, of State Bank of India, Bengaluru Circle, were also present on the occasion, it added. A total of 2,798 villages in 103 taluks of 22 districts in the state was affected by the floods, in which around seven lakh people were shifted to safe areas.

Ninety-one people died and about 3,400 heads of cattle perished in the rains and floods in August.

