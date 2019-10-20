International Development News
Two rape accused arrested in J-K's Reasi

PTI Jammu
Updated: 20-10-2019 13:56 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Two persons, wanted in separate cases of kidnapping and rape, were arrested in Reasi district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said on Sunday. The accused, Rehmat Ali and Rattan Singh, were arrested by special teams from Arnas area of the district on Saturday, a police official said.

He said Ali, a resident of Chachua village, was booked under various sections of the Ranbir Penal Code for kidnapping and raping a woman in 2015. Singh, hailing from Arnas, was evading arrest after being booked for kidnapping and rape of another woman in 2018, the official said. Acting on a piece of specific information, police arrested both the absconders, the official said.

COUNTRY : India
