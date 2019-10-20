Goa: 3 Nigerian nationals with drugs arrested in Calangute

Police intercepted a speeding car, which they chased for over 15 kilometres and arrested three Nigerian nationals in it on the charge of drug possession here late on Saturday night. The arrested Nigerians were identified as Ferninand Okonkwo, (47), Michael Okafo (38) and Ogechukwu Precious Anutanwa (29).

"In a late-night incident, the Calangute Police Team attempted to intercept a silver colour car near Palmarinha Appartments, Calangute. However, the driver of the said car along with two other occupants fled towards Candolim side with Calangute Police team in hot pursuit," Goa Police said. "The car thereafter went towards Pilerne and finally at Saligao wherein the driver lost control over the car at the sharp turn near Harmalkar Residency and the car turned turtle after landing in the fields," police said.

A search of all the accused persons revealed illegal possession of 16 grams cocaine, 13 grams MDMA, 0.70 grams Ecstasy tablets and 0.18 grams of LSD. All the three accused were arrested under sections 21(b), 22(b), 22(c) and 29 of the NDPS Act. Further investigation is in progress, police added. (ANI)

Also Read: Nearly 1.8 million EU nationals seek UK settled status post-Brexit

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)