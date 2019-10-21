PM Modi says Tamil language is beautiful, Tamil people are exceptional

Prime Minister Narendra Modireleasing a Tamil version of his poem on Mamallapuram ocean'sbeauty has won appreciation from Tamil film personalities

Acknowledging their appreciation, the Prime Ministersaid "The Tamil language is beautiful, the Tamil peopleare exceptional." After he released a Tamil version of his poem onSunday, Tamil filmmaker Dhananjayan tweeted, "Amazing love ofour Hon.@PMOIndia @narendramodi ji for #Tamil. We all mustcelebrate his love & support to our language. Thank you sir." Responding, the Prime Minister said on his twitterhandle, "Glad to be expressing myself in the world's oldestlanguage, which has nurtured a vibrant culture.

The Tamillanguage is beautiful, the Tamil people are exceptional." Also, popular Tamil actor Vivekh said, "Salutingnature is saluting God..! Bcoz nature is the Almighty!! Great! Hon @narendramodi sir! Thank you on behalf our nation, foryour lovable poem on mahab ocean...!" To this, Modi said: Thank you @Actor_Vivek! Respectfor nature is a key part of our ethos. Nature manifestsdivinity and greatness. The scenic shores of Mamallapuram andthe morning calm provided perfect moments to express some ofmy thoughts."

