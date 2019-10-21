AIMPLB challenges newly-enacted triple talaq law

All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) on Monday moved the Supreme Court challenging the Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Act, 2019, which criminalizes triple talaq among Muslims. The petition was filed by advocate M R Shamshad on the behalf of the law board.

The Act makes instant triple talaq a cognizable offense and attracts up to three years of imprisonment and a fine. Under the act, an accused can be arrested without a warrant. (ANI)

Also Read: AIMPLB hopes SC verdict on Ayodhya land dispute will be in Muslims' favour

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)