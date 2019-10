A woman was shot dead when twogroups clashed over a trivial matter in West Bengal's Birbhumdistrict on Monday, police said

The clash broke out between the two groups atHatserandi village under the jurisdiction of the Nanoor policestation over a trivial matter. One Shankari Bagdi (55) wasshot dead in the clash, they said

Superintendent of Police Shyam Singh said thesituation is now under control.

