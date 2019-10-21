International Development News
Development News Edition
Give Feedback

Maharashtra: Teacher died during election duty at Kolhapur

A teacher died due to a heart attack while performing her election duties in Karvir assembly constituency earlier today.

ANI Kolhapur (Maharashtra)
Updated: 21-10-2019 22:24 IST
Maharashtra: Teacher died during election duty at Kolhapur

Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

A teacher died due to a heart attack while performing her election duties in Karvir assembly constituency earlier today. The deceased is identified as Sarjerao Bhosale.

Maharashtra saw 60.5 per cent voter turnout till 6 pm in assembly polls, the Election Commission said on Monday. The state had recorded 63.08 poll percentage in the 2014 Lok Sabha polls and 60.79 per cent in this year's General Elections. (ANI)

Also Read: Create more posts for physical education teachers in HP, demands association

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

COUNTRY : India
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019