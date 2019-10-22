DRI seizes contraband cigarette worth Rs 1.55 cr, two arrested

The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) has seized 13.5 lakh sticks of contraband cigarettes valued at approximately Rs 1.55 crore here, an official said on Tuesday. Two persons have been arrested in this connection under the Customs Act, the official said.

Acting on a tip-off, DRI officials intercepted a truck early on Monday in the city and found that cigarettes from Myanmar and Indonesia were being smuggled into the country through Indo-Myanmar border. The truck was coming from Guwahati. The driver of the truck and another person have been apprehended, the official added..

