HIGHLIGHTS AT 9:30 PM

Following are the top stories at 9:30 pm:

Nation

DEL38 LDALL CHIDAMBARAM SC grants bail to Chidambaram in INX Media corruption case, but can't walk free

New Delhi: Former finance minister P Chidambaram, who spent 2 months in custody of enforcement agencies and jail, was on Tuesday granted bail by the Supreme Court in the INX media corruption case filed by the CBI but he can't walk free as he is currently under the ED's custody in a related money laundering matter.

DEL66 PM-LDALL ABHIJIT Nobel Laureate Abhijit Banerjee calls on Modi; terms his meeting 'unique experience'

New Delhi: Abhijit Banerjee on Tuesday called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who described the meeting as "healthy and extensive" while the Nobel laureate termed it as an "unique experience" and thanked Modi for giving him "quite a lot of time".

DEL61 JK-MILITANTS Three JEM terrorists killed by security forces

Srinagar: Three Jaish-e-Mohammed terrorists have been killed in the Tral area of south Kashmir in an encounter with security forces, Jammu and Kashmir Police chief Dilbag Singh said on Tuesday

DEL60 PRIYANKA-UP-LD WORKSHOP It is 'shameful' that UP tops in cases of crime against women: Priyanka Gandhi

Rae Bareli: It is "shameful" that Uttar Pradesh tops the list of states in cases of crime against women, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said on Tuesday and lamented the poor law and order in the state.

DEL 41 JK-LD GUV-KASHMIRIS Guv hits out at separatists and mainstream leaders, says none of them lost their own to terrorism

Jammu: Leaders of Hurriyat and mainstream parties in Jammu and Kashmir, religious preachers and clerics have used their influence to get the children of ordinary Kashmiris killed while none of them lost their own to terrorism, Governor Satya Pal Malik said on Tuesday.

DEL24 RAJNATH-LADAKH-BRIDGE Col Chewang Rinchen Setu: India's highest altitude all-weather permanent bridge in eastern Ladakh

Leh (Ladakh): Col Chewang Rinchen Setu inaugurated by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh is India's highest altitude all-weather permanent bridge, located in eastern Ladakh at nearly 45 km from the country's border with China. By Kunal Dutt

DEL11 DEF-LD RAJNATH Indian forces capable of giving befitting reply to those who cast evil eye on us: Rajnath

New Delhi: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday said India has never been the aggressor but its armed forces are capable of giving a befitting reply to those who cast an evil eye on it.

BOM4 MH-LD EVM-VOTES Maha villagers claim every vote cast went in BJP's favour

Pune: Voters in a Maharashtra village have claimed that an EVM malfunction during Lok Sabha bypoll on Monday resulted in votes cast for any candidate going into BJP's account, a claim denied by election officials.

CAL7 WB-GOVERNOR 2ND LD MEETING Censorship in place in Bengal, behaviour of govt unconstitutional: Guv Jagdeep Dhankhar

Kolkata: In a fresh face off with the West Bengal government and the Raj Bhavan, Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Tuesday accused it of "unconstitutional behaviour" with him and wondered whether some "sort of censorship" is in place in the state as district officials have refused to meet him.

MDS3 KA-HAL

Karna HC orders HAL employess to call off stir Bengaluru: The Karnataka High Court has restrained the Hindustan Aeronautics Employees Association from continuing its stir as the strike by workers of aerospace

major Hindustan Aeronautics Limited entered the second week on Tuesday.

Legal

LGD44 SC-LD BCCI BCCI to be led again by elected office bearers, SC asks CoA members to demit office

New Delhi: The BCCI will now be again run by its elected representatives as the Supreme Court Tuesday directed the Committee of Administrators (CoA), headed by former CAG Vinod Rai, to demit office as its "purpose and object" will end after elected office bearers assume charge tomorrow.

LGD43 SC-2NDLD FACEBOOK SC to examine if state can seek access to citizens' social media accounts; transfers HC cases

New Delhi: The critical issue as to whether the state can seek access to citizens' social media accounts by forcing intermediaries like Facebook and WhatsApp would be examined by the Supreme Court, which on Tuesday transferred to itself all cases related to the issue from other high courts.

LGD36 GREEN-LD AMAZON 16-year-old wants Amazon, Flipkart to cut plastic use, prompts NGT to seek report from CPCB

New Delhi: A 16-year-old boy has approached the National Green Tribunal to stop e-commerce giants Amazon and Flipkart from excessive plastic use in packaging, prompting the panel to direct the Central Pollution Control Board on Tuesday to submit a report on the matter within a month.

Business

DEL65 BIZ-INDEPENDENT DIRS Govt to introduce online proficiency assessment test for independent dirs

New Delhi: The government on Tuesday said it will introduce an online proficiency self-assessment test for independent directors.

DCM68 BIZ-2NDLD INFOSYS-NILEKANI Infosys probing alleged 'unethical practices' by CEO, CFO; shares tank

New Delhi: IT services giant Infosys Ltd on Tuesday said it is investigating claims by anonymous whistleblowers accusing CEO Salil Parekh of "unethical practices" to shore up profits through irregular accounting, sending its shares to their worst intra-day fall in over six years.

Foreign

FGN37 US-KASHMIR-LAWMAKERS US lawmakers express concern over human rights situation in Kashmir

Washington: Influential American lawmakers on Tuesday expressed concern over the situation in Jammu and Kashmir after the abrogation of the special status of the state and said that as the world's largest democracy India needs to uphold its commitment to human rights.By Lalit K Jha

FGN36 UK-BREXIT-LD BILL Boris Johnson in dash to get his Brexit deal through Parliament

London: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Tuesday launched a final push to get his Brexit deal through Parliament in order to meet the October 31 deadline for the UK to leave the European Union (EU) with an agreement in place.By Aditi Khanna

FGN34 PAK-LOC-LD VISIT Pak says Indian officials did not join foreign diplomats visiting LoC

Islamabad: Pakistan on Tuesday said that Indian officials did not join a handful of foreign diplomats visiting the sectors along the Line of Control, where the Indian Army has destroyed three terror camps. By Sajjad Hussain

PTI

ANB ANB

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)