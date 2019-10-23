2 arrested for killing financier, his aide in Delhi

Two persons were arrested for allegedly killing a financier and his employee over a monetary dispute in the national capital, the crime branch of Delhi Police said on Wednesday. Naveen Vashisth (32) and Rajnish (31), both residents of Bawana, were nabbed from Patna, Bihar on Monday while they were about to board a bus for Nepal, a crime branch officer said, adding that the third accused-- Vikas was still at large.

The local police had on Monday said that they had arrested a 24-year-old man-- Anthony Bagher (24) for his involvement in the case. On October 14, Amit Hooda (30) and his servant Nikhil Gulati (39) had been shot dead by the accused and their bodies were dumped in Bawana Canal, a senior officer of the crime branch said.

According to police, Vashisth had borrowed money from Hooda but had failed to repay it on time. Under pressure to return the money, Vashisth hatched a plan to eliminate Hooda and recruited Rajnish and Vikas, said Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime) Joy Tirkey. As per the plan, a party was organised at Vashisth's flat in Rohini's sector 24 and the accused served Hooda and Gulati drinks spiked with sleeping pills, the officer said.

After the duo passed out, the accused bundled them up in Hooda's car and drove to an isolated patch near Bawana canal. They took both of them out of the vehicle and shot them dead, the officer added. Later, they threw their bodies in the canal and buried the pistols in Rajnish's farmland in Harewali village before parking Hooda's car in residential area of Rohini.

The accused then boarded a train to Patna and had been hiding their at a friend's house, the DCP said, adding that a hunt to nab Vikas had been launched. "During interrogation, the accused admitted to their involvement in the killings," a police officer said.

Vashisth used to be a property dealer but his business was not doing well. So, about a year ago, he began manufacturing disposable items after taking a loan of Rs 3 lakh from Hooda, the officer added. However, Vashisth suffered losses and was unable to repay the money. Hooda had been pestering him for money and had misbehaved with his father as well, the officer added.

